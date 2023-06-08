Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah won the Antrim Coast Half Marathon in 2020

Northern Ireland is one of the favourites to host the World Road Running Championships in 2025 or 2026.

UK Athletics has selected Northern Ireland as their bid selection.

Negotiations are now at an advanced stage with organisers receiving support from the main five political parties in Northern Ireland - with a final decision set to made this summer.

The world athletics event would be the biggest participation event ever staged in the country.

Event organiser James McIlroy says his team, which also runs the Antrim Coast Half Marathon, "have a strong bid" and he is optimistic they can get it over the line.

"When Northern Ireland does global sporting events they always cover themselves in glory," he said.

"[As] The eternal optimist, I would be very positive that we would do a good job.

"I think we have a one in four chance but when you put it altogether then we are in a strong position.

"UK Athletics think so. They have elevated Northern Ireland's bid so thy are pushing us, which is obviously a compliment.

"We have a strong bid and a strong annual race [half-marathon] and the right people are behind it to do it justice.

"We definitely do. Part of it is we ned a government underwrite, you need a letter of support from the minister of sport so we are working on that at the moment.

"From a Northern Ireland Executive standpoint, we have support from all the parties, which is nice and hopefully we can do them proud."

Previously known as the World Half Marathon Championships, the event attracts 50,000 runners from over 160 countries.

The event, staged on the Antrim coast and in Belfast's Titanic quarter, would include World championship mile and 5K races, plus the main World half marathon race. It would be run along the picturesque course used by the Antrim Coast half marathon, which is ranked number two in the world.

The World road running championships rank behind the Olympics and World track and field Championships as one of the biggest events in the athletics.

Past winners include Ethiopian great Haile Gebrselassie and former marathon world record holder Paula Radcliffe.