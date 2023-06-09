Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Keely Hodgkinson broke the British record to win the women's 800m at the Paris Diamond League as Faith Kipyegon stunned the crowd by claiming the 5,000m world record.

British Olympic and world silver medallist Hodgkinson won with a time of one minute 55.77 seconds, almost three seconds quicker than the field.

Kipyegon then dominated her race with a time of 14 minutes 5.20 seconds.

It was her second world record in a week.

The Kenyan smashed the 1500m world record in Florence seven days ago with a time of 3:49.11.

"I am totally surprised. This was really crazy for me," Kipyegon told BBC Sport.

"I ran my race and just wanted to see what would happen. I was not against anybody, I was running my race, enjoying it and having fun."

On a record-breaking evening in Paris, Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma and Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen also claimed world records.

Girma broke a 19-year-old record in the men's 3,000m steeplechase to win with a time of 7:52.11, while Ingebrigtsen smashed the men's two-mile world record with a time of 7:54.10.

Hodgkinson's time was also a personal best as she prepares for the World Championships in Budapest in August.

She finished well clear of Ajee Wilson of the USA (1:58.16) and Jamaica's Natoya Ghoul (1:58.23), who were second and third respectively.

This performance at the Charlety Stadium continued her impressive recent form after she comfortably retained her European indoor title in March.

"I am super happy," Hodgkinson said. "It was perfect conditions out there and I wanted to be brave and attack it.

"The last time I ran that time was an Olympic final. Hopefully I can keep this momentum going, stay healthy and hopefully come August [for the World Championships] there might be something more special."

Britain's Laura Muir raced in the women's 5,000m and finished 12th with a personal best time of 14.48.14.

Fellow Briton Dina Asher-Smith finished fourth in the women's 200m with a time of 22.57s as USA's Gabby Thomas won in 22.05s.