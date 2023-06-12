Last updated on .From the section Athletics

American sprinter Tori Bowie died from complications in childbirth, her agent has said.

Bowie, who won 4x100m relay gold at the Rio Olympics in 2016, plus 100m silver and 200m bronze, died at her home in Florida in May at the age of 32.

Her agent Kimberly Holland told CBS News external-link that speculation over Bowie's death had been "very hurtful".

"So hopefully, now knowing the truth, there will be many apologies," said Holland.

According to an autopsy report obtained by USA Today Sports, external-link the manner of former 100m world champion Bowie's death was ruled "natural".

The report said she was estimated to be eight months pregnant and undergoing labour at the time of her death.

It added possible complications Bowie had included respiratory distress and eclampsia - when a person develops seizures, or convulsions, during pregnancy.

Bowie converted from long jump in 2014 and had an immediate impact on the track, becoming the fastest woman in the world that year.

She was the only American woman to have won an Olympic or world 100m title since Carmelita Jeter in 2011.