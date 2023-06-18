Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Tyrone 18-year-old Nick Griggs smashed his Irish under-20 1500m record with a 3:36:09 clocking in Nice as winner Andrew Coscoran broke Ray Flynn's 41-year-old senior mark.

Griggs, 18, ran 3:36.09 to cut 3.85 seconds off his previous best 1500m time set indoors in February.

The European Under-20 3,000m champion finished ninth as Balbriggan man Coscoran triumphed in 3:32.68.

That bettered Flynn's previous outdoor mark of 3:33.5 set in Oslo in 1982.

Earlier this year, Coscoran had produced the previous fastest 1500m by an Irishman when he clocked 3:33.49 in the same indoor race in Birmingham where Griggs ducked under 3:40 for the first time.

There was some debate whether Coscoran's indoor time meant that he could be termed as 'the' Irish record holder but that discussion was rendered redundant by his superb win in Nice on Saturday evening.

Coscoran produced a strong kick down the closing straight to hold off 18-year-old Dutchman Niels Laros, who also set a national record as he finished 0.21 seconds behind the Irishman.

Griggs' 3:39.94 indoor clocking in February saw him become the first Irish teenager to better 3:40 and his latest performance in the south of France demonstrated his continuing progress as he broke yet another Irish under-20 mark.

His previous best outdoor 1500m best was a 3:42.72 clocking set at a British Milers Club meeting in Watford last June.