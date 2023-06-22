Last updated on .From the section Athletics

George Mills reached the final of the European Indoor Championships earlier this year

European Team Athletics Championships Date: Friday 23 - Sunday, 25 June Times (BST): Friday 15:05, Saturday 14:00 & Sunday 14:20 Coverage: Live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

George Mills is more than happy to talk about the role his Dad has played in shaping his career.

After all, anyone who has played football for England knows how to cope with the demands of performing at the highest level.

The 24-year-old's father, Danny, formerly of Leeds United and Manchester City, won 19 caps for his country.

His younger brother, Stanley, is following in Danny's footsteps and last season made his senior debut for Premier League club Everton.

But Mills, crowned British 1500m champion in 2020, has proceeded on his own path - one which could take him to thrilling new heights this summer.

"I wouldn't say I chose not to be a footballer," jokes Mills.

"It's one of those things that happens to you. I found my love of running - it's an incredible sport to be part of.

"My Dad has played a big part in helping to build my career. He really taught me how to deal with the pressure and everything that comes with it.

"The main thing he has taught me is discipline. He always says that if you're going to do something, make sure you do it properly.

"I try to cover every base possible to make myself the best athlete that I can be."

This weekend, Mills will compete in a GB vest at a senior outdoor competition for the first time at the European Team Athletics Championships, live on BBC's digital platforms from Friday to Sunday.

Beyond that competition, however, he has grander plans in mind.

A blistering three minute 33 second 1500m in Germany last month saw Mills achieve the World Championships qualifying standard in his opening race of the season.

That efficient execution has allowed him to fix his sights on next month's British Championships, which will double as the trials for a place in the GB team for Budapest in August.

It also allowed Mills the luxury of trying his first 5,000m race earlier in June - clocking an impressive 13:18.33 on his debut in Paris.

"Qualifying for the Worlds, especially given the quality in the men's 1500m in Britain, it would mean everything," says Mills.

"A lot of people have put a lot of time and effort into me so I'll do everything I can to try and make that a reality.

"It's been in my head along time. Probably since the end of last year I've been thinking, come the British trials, I want to be ready for business."

His competition for a place in the British team is likely to include reigning world champion Jake Wightman, 2022 finalist Josh Kerr and European indoor silver medallist Neil Gourley - but it is not a challenge which fazes him.

"It's a pretty cool generation to be a part of," says Mills, who finished fifth in last year's world trials.

"You really have to get everything out of yourself."

Mills will be hoping for much better fortune on Saturday compared to his last outing in a GB vest, when he was brought down early in the 1500m final at the European Indoor Championships in March.

"At the end of the day, it was just a case of wrong place at the wrong time," says Mills.

"The couple of days after were pretty tough but there wasn't time to dwell on it and, to be honest, it gave me more focus and motivation leading into the summer.

"My Dad flew out for the final and, as much as I didn't want to hear it at the time, he reminded me that it's just one of those things, so I needed to pick myself up and get back to work.

"He says he can often find it a stressful three-and-a-half-minutes when I'm competing, but I think my family are starting to trust me a little bit more and hopefully, over time, it can become slightly more enjoyable for them."

Britain has named 45 athletes who will compete in the European Team Athletics Championships - part of the European Games - in Silesia, which begin on Friday.