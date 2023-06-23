Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Hannah Nuttall was competing in only her second 5,000m track race

European Team Athletics Championships Venue: Slaski Stadium, Poland Dates: 23-25 June Coverage: Live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app (Saturday 14:00 BST & Sunday 14:20)

Hannah Nuttall's second place in the women's 5,000m helped Great Britain end day one of the European Athletics Team Championships second overall.

Nuttall clocked 15 minutes 29.49 seconds behind Italian winner Nadia Battocletti, who raced clear on the final lap.

Jeremiah Azu, 22, ran 10.16 seconds to take third in the men's 100m in Poland.

GB are 9.5 points behind leaders Italy after 12 events, with two more days of competition to follow.

Elsewhere, team captain Bianca Williams set a season's best time of 11.29s for fifth place in the women's 100m.

Zak Seddon contributed further points with his third-place finish in the men's 3,000m steeplechase (8:27.42).

Meanwhile, Ama Pipi ran a season's best 51.10s in fourth in the women's 400m won by Dutch star Femke Bol in a championship record 49.82s.

Charlotte Payne also finished fourth in the women's hammer competition, throwing 71.14 metres.

Ben Pattison was second in his men's 800m heat in a time of 1:46.94 - the 21-year-old marginally losing out to Sweden's Andreas Kramer - but ranked sixth overall.

The European Athletics Team Championships is part of the European Games, which will see Team GB compete across 18 Olympic sports from 21 June to 2 July.