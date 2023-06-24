Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Great Britain trail leaders Italy by 34.5 points going into the third and final day

European Team Athletics Championships Venue: Slaski Stadium, Poland Dates: 23-25 June Coverage: Live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app (Sunday 14:20 BST)

Great Britain will begin the final day at the European Athletics Team Championships in second place overall after the men's quartet took second in the 4x100m relay on Saturday.

Jeremiah Azu, Oliver Bromby, Richard Kilty and Tommy Ramdhan clocked 38.44 seconds, finishing behind Germany.

Issy Boffey, 23, finished second in the women's 800m to Switzerland's Audrey Werro, in two minutes 00.39secs.

GB trail leaders Italy by 34.5 points after scoring 258.5 across 25 events.

Poland and Germany are both within two points of Great Britain with 12 events remaining, which will be live on the BBC's digital platforms from 14:20 BST on Sunday.

Elsewhere for GB on Saturday, Seamus Derbyshire finished third in his men's 400m hurdles heat to place fourth overall.

George Mills came fifth in the men's 1500m in 3:38.17, with the race won by Spain's Mohamed Katir in a Championship record 3:36.95.

There were also fifth-placed finishes for Lina Nielsen in the women's 400m hurdles (55.36 secs) and Josh Zeller in the men's 110m hurdles (13.59 secs).

In the field events, Lawrence Okoye's best throw of 60.93 metres secured fifth place - the same position achieved in the women's pole vault by Jade Ive with a clearance at 4.50m.

The European Athletics Team Championships is part of the European Games, which will see Team GB compete across 18 Olympic sports from 21 June to 2 July.

In the spirit of the competition, Belgian shot putter Jolien Boumkwo turned her hand to the women's 100m hurdles to gain important points for her nation following the withdrawal of a team-mate.