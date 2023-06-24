Zharnel Hughes runs 9.83 to break Linford Christie's long-standing British men's 100m record
Zharnel Hughes has broken Linford Christie's British men's 100m record, which had stood for 30 years, by clocking 9.83 seconds in New York.
The 27-year-old took 0.04 secs off the previous mark of 9.87, which Christie set in winning the World Championships in 1993.
Hughes' new record is also the second fastest time by a European athlete.
Only Italy's Marcell Jacobs, who ran 9.80 to win Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021, has ever run faster.
Hughes, who was crowned European 200m champion last year, beat Jamaica's Ackeem Blake (9.93) to clinch victory at the New York Grand Prix on Saturday.
The race also featured the United States' 2019 world 100m champion Christian Coleman, who finished third in 10.02.
Initially in disbelief after seeing his time, Hughes will take great confidence from the performance with less than two months until the World Championships in Budapest.
Before Saturday's race, his personal best had been 9.91, which he set in 2018.
"I woke up with a dream this morning," Hughes said. "This morning I woke up with 9.83 on my mind.
"When I looked at the clock and saw 9.83, I don't know if you saw my reaction, but I was like, 'What just happened there?' It actually came through."
|British men to run under 10 seconds
|Time
|Athlete
|Date
|Place
|9.83
|Zharnel Hughes
|24 June 2023
|New York (United States)
|9.87
|Linford Christie
|15 August 1993
|Stuttgart (Germany)
|9.91
|James Dasaolu
|13 July 2013
|Birmingham (England)
|9.93
|Reece Prescod
|31 May 2022
|Ostrava (Czech Republic)
|9.93
|Eugene Amo-Dadzie
|16 June 2023
|Graz (Austria)
|9.96
|CJ Ujah
|8 June 2014
|Hengelo (Netherlands)
|9.96
|Joel Fearon
|30 July 2016
|Bedford (England)
|9.97
|Dwain Chambers
|22 August 1999
|Seville (Spain)
|9.97
|Adam Gemili
|7 June 2015
|Birmingham (England)
|9.98
|Jason Gardener
|2 July 1999
|Lausanne (Switzerland)
|9.99
|Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake
|13 May 2017
|Columbia (United States)
