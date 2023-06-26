Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Belgian shot-putter Jolien Boumkwo has thanked fans for "heartwarming" support after her surprise 100m hurdles appearance at the European Athletics Team Championships.

Boumkwo stepped in for her injured team-mates, gaining a point for her country despite finishing last.

The 29-year-old's performance at Slaski Stadium, in Poland, went viral on social media.

"I thought I would take one for the team," she told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I didn't think about it, I just went for it," added Boumkwo, who praised the crowd for their reaction.

"It was really heartwarming all the support, the crowd was screaming and I cannot believe how many people are so kind.

"When I was younger I used to do some heptathlons, it was 10 years ago when I last did hurdles.

"But now in my training I do hurdles, for mobility and to be flexible. It is not a new movement, but to do it here [at a major championships] is a whole new world, but I really enjoyed every second of it."

Boumkwo said her approach to the multi-sport event had paid off: "The focus was trying to be in the competition and enjoying every moment and sometimes I have a tendency to take things too serious, and then it is hard as you are not relaxed."