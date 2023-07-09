Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Olympic and world 400m hurdles champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone says she wants to be an athletics "great" after turning her attention to the 400m flat.

McLaughlin-Levrone ran a world-leading 48.74 seconds to win the 400m at the United States' athletics championships trials in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday.

She has already qualified for the 400m hurdles as defending champion.

"The greats always push themselves, and I want to be one of them," said 23-year-old McLaughlin-Levrone.

"So I have to push myself and get out of my comfort zone."

McLaughlin-Levrone already holds the 400m hurdles world record after breaking it on her way to the world title at Eugene in 2022.

She is now aiming to beat Marita Koch's 400m mark of 47.60 seconds, which was set by the East German in 1985.

McLaughlin-Levrone's winning time at the event - which doubles as the country's World Championships trials - was a new personal best, knocking 0.24 secs off this year's previous world-leading time, set by Marileidy Paulino on 27 May.

She took control of the race early and powered away to win easily over Britton Wilson, who was second in 49.79. Talitha Diggs was third in 49.93.

The American must now decide whether to run the 400m, 400m hurdles or both at the World Championships in Budapest in August.

"I have no idea," McLaughlin-Levrone said when asked what was her preferred option.

"Obviously making the team is the number one goal, then you go for the win, then you go for the time. So in that order that was my goal and I'm very happy with that time."