Jeremiah Azu set a new Welsh 100m record after running 10.08 seconds at the UK Athletics Championships in Manchester on Saturday.

Christian Malcolm's previous record of 10.11 had stood since August 2001, set in the final of the World Championships in Edmonton, Canada.

Azu, 22, set his mark in the semi-finals, then ran 10.28 to finish fourth in the final won by Zharnel Hughes.

Pembrokeshire Harriers' Heather Warner took gold in Sunday's 5km walk final.

It was a Welsh one-two in the event, with Azu's Cardiff Athletics team-mate Bethan Davies taking silver.

A second gold claimed by Welsh competitors followed in the shot put, won by Adele Nicoll.

Although Azu finished outside the medals in Manchester, the new personal best he ran in the semi-finals bodes well for the future of an athlete who is already a European 4x100m champion and European 100m bronze medallist.