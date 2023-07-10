Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Molly Caudery could not hide her delight after breaking her personal best

Pole vaulter Molly Caudery says breaking her personal best to win the British title and make the automatic World Championships qualifying mark is way beyond her dreams.

The 23-year-old - who won silver at last summer's Commonwealth Games - vaulted 4.71m to win the British title.

It came after Caudery had missed the last 10 months after two surgeries.

"To come back and PB twice in one day in my second competition, I can't really describe it," she said.

"The aim was 4.61 because that's the British Athletics standard for worlds, but to get the automatic qualification was way beyond my dreams," she added to BBC Radio Cornwall.

Caudery finished 25th at the World Championships last summer with a best height of 4.20m but hopes this result can spur her on to greater things at this summer's Worlds in Budapest.

"There's obviously been low times, but overall I've just been trying to focus on what could come this year, and when I started back training it was like I'd never left, I'd basically vaulted every day in my head," she said.

"It just feels like all the hard work has paid off and it's all worth it."