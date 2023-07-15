Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Beth Potter now sits top of the World Triathlon Championship Elite Women rankings, while Alex Yee is fourth in the Elite Men category

Great Britain's Beth Potter won silver and Alex Yee took bronze at the World Triathlon Championship Super Sprint in Hamburg.

Potter, 31, was 10 seconds behind France's Cassandre Beaugrand, who won in 21 minutes and 35 seconds.

New Zealand's Hayden Wilde won the men's event in 19 minutes and 26 seconds, two seconds ahead of Portugal's Vasco Vilca and Yee, 25.

The Super Sprint format is a 300m swim, 7.5km bike ride and a 1.75km run.

Potter finished sixth in the previous race in Cagliari, having won the opening event of the series in Abu Dhabi.

"I woke up feeling a bit ill today actually and I'm proud of how I stuck it out and got through the rounds," said Potter. "Today I was back where I belong."

A bronze medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Potter won gold in the 2019 European Championships and lifted the 2022 Arena Games Triathlon Series title.

Alex Yee and Hayden Wilde joined each other on the podium at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

Wilde's win over Yee is yet another chapter in the rivalry between them, with the pair often battling it out for top spot on the podium.

Yee edged Wilde in the previous race in Italy and clinched gold ahead of him at the Commonwealth Games last year. At the 2022 Tokyo Olympics, Yee won silver while Wilde took bronze.

Yee entered the race in Hamburg having won the 2023 series opener in the United Arab Emirates as well as finishing first in Cagliari, and both he and Wilde were on the shoulder of the leaders after the swimming section in Germany this time around.

They worked their way towards the front of the pack by the third lap of cycling, before Wilde opened up a lead for himself with a smooth transition to the run.

"He's a classy athlete and it's great to see," said Wilde of his British rival. "Also, everyone is upping their game.

"I got it done and credit goes to Alex and the boys, it was just honest racing and I'm stoked to take the win."

Former Commonwealth champion Yee said he "really enjoyed" the race and believes the new sprint format of Triathlon is "here to stay".