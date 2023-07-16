Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Jakob Ingebrigsten is unbeaten this calendar year.

Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigsten broke his own European 1500m record at the Diamond League in Silesia, Poland.

The Norwegian, 22, won in three minutes 27.14 seconds, beating the record he set at Oslo's Diamond League meeting last month by 0.81 seconds.

Kenya's Abel Kipsang was second in 3:29.11.

European champion Ingebrigsten is unbeaten this year as he prepares for next month's World Championships in Budapest.

"This result was the best I could hope for today," said Ingebrigsten. "You cannot always think about records. Today I wanted one, but I will now be focusing completely on getting ready for the World Championships."

Ingebrigsten is now the fourth fastest man in history over 1500m. The world record of 3:26.00 was set by Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj in 1998.

South Africa's Akani Simbinewon an enthralling men's 100m in a photo finish.

The 29-year-old ran 9.97secs to earn his second consecutive Diamond League win as only two hundredths of a second separated the top four.

American world champion Fred Kerley, who suffered his first loss of the season, and Cameroon's Emmanuel Eseme finished in 9.98, and American Cravont Charleston in 9.99.

"I know I am the first to beat Fred this year," Simbine said. "We have a good friendship, a good rivalry. I am very satisfied with my performance and hope to continue my good form."

American Sha'Carri Richardson ran 10.76 to beat Jamaican Shericka Jackson by two hundredths of a second in the women's 100m, while Great Britain's Daryll Neita was fifth.

"I love the time. I put a great race together," said Richardson. "This was a great competition - it was amazing. I executed correctly."

South Africa's Olympic and world record holder Wayde van Niekerk won the 400m in 44.08, his fastest time of the year.

World and Olympic champion Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela won the women's triple jump with 15.18m - the longest jump this year - while France's pole vault world record holder Armand Duplantis beat American Sam Kendricks by clearing 6.01m.

The next Diamond League meeting is in Monaco on Friday.