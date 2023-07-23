London Diamond League 2023: Zharnel Hughes breaks British 200m record
Zharnel Hughes broke the 30-year British 200m record by clocking 19.73 seconds in front of a sell-out 50,000 crowd at the London Diamond League.
The 28-year-old took 0.21 secs off the previous mark of 19.94, set by John Regis at the 1993 World Championships.
The record time saw Hughes take third, with American world 200m champion Noah Lyles winning in 19.47 secs.
It is the second long-standing national mark Hughes has broken this season, having smashed the 100m record in June.
Dina Asher-Smith ran a 100m season's best of 10.85 secs to place second behind Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast.
That put her ahead of Jamaica's world 200m champion Shericka Jackson, with Britain's Daryll Neita taking fourth in 10.96 secs.
However, Keely Hodgkinson withdrew before the women's 800m as a precaution because she was feeling unwell.
The 21-year-old Briton had been excited to compete at the London Stadium for the first time but will now focus her attention on achieving the world gold she missed out on by 0.08 seconds last year.
More to follow.
18th fastest 200m runner ever.
In Europe, 2nd only to Pietro Mennea's 19.72s in 1979.
Zharnel has the potential to soon hold the 200m European record