Jemma Reekie said the big crowd at the London Stadium helped spur her on to victory

Jemma Reekie's preparations for next month's World Championships were given a boost with an impressive 800m win at the London Diamond League.

The Scot, 25, kicked hard over the final 100m to set a meet record time of one minute 57:30 seconds.

Natoya Goule-Toppin of Jamaica was second, ahead of Ugandan Halimah Nakaayi.

British record holder and Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson did not run after feeling unwell.

"I was struggling but the crowd drove me down the home straight," Reekie told BBC Sport at the London Stadium.

"You can train as well as you like but it's all about performing on the stage. I've been building up my confidence and I'm ready for the World Championships (Budapest 19-27 August)."

Reekie, who was fourth at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, split with long-term coach Andy Young at the end of March and had words of praise for new coach John Bigg.

"I've had a difficult year but my coach has made that so smooth for me and I can't thank everyone enough for their support," she said.