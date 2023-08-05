Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Kate O'Connor celebrates winning a Commonwealth Games silver medal last year

Nick Griggs and Kate O'Connor have been drafted into Ireland's team for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest later this month.

Tyrone teenager Griggs will compete in the men's 1500m while Dundalk's O'Connor goes in the women's heptathlon.

It will be a first senior World Championships appearance for the pair.

Their call-ups come after 400m hurdler Thomas Barr was forced to withdraw from the event because of injury.