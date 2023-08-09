Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Griggs won European Under-20 3,000m gold in 2021

Defending champion Nick Griggs finished second in the final of the European Under-20 Championships 3,000m as Sweden's Jonathan Grahn took gold.

Tyrone runner Griggs moved into the lead early in the final lap but Grahn overtook him on the last bend and won comfortably in the end.

Great Britain's Bradley Giblin won the bronze medal in a race which had a slow start.

Grahn's winning time was 8.44.67 with Griggs 1.02 seconds further back.

Griggs announced his arrival in the world of athletics in 2021 when he won gold in this event at the age of 16.

He was sitting in eighth place of a very congested leading pack with two laps to go, but began to make his move and took the lead early in the last lap.

However, Grahn stayed with him and produced a strong finish to win the race, even looking like he was beginning to celebrate before crossing the finishing line.

Griggs is set to make his World Athletics Championships debut next month, having been drafted into the Ireland squad last week.

The Tyrone teenager will compete in the men's 1500m in Budapest.