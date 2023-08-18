Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Sprinters Zharnel Hughes and Dina Asher-Smith are among Great Britain's medal hopes in Budapest

Zharnel Hughes, Dina Asher-Smith and Keely Hodgkinson are among the British athletes aiming for glory at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

The sport's biggest names are set to compete across nine days of action, and coverage of every event will be live on BBC platforms from 19-27 August.

Hughes and Asher-Smith lead their nation's medal hopes in the sprints, while Hodgkinson will hope to upgrade the silver she won in Eugene last year.

Here's everything you need to know.

Who are Britain's big medal hopes?

Hughes is in the form of his life, breaking two long-standing British sprint records this season.

The 28-year-old ran 19.73 seconds to break John Regis' 30-year 200m mark at last month's London Diamond League, less than 30 days after smashing Linford Christie's 100m record in 9.83 - also set in 1993.

He is aiming to become the first British man to make the world 100m podium since Darren Campbell 20 years ago - while Regis remains the only 200m medallist.

The fastest man over 100m this year, Hughes will contest both men's sprint events in Budapest - as will compatriot Asher-Smith, the 2019 women's 200m champion.

Asher-Smith, 27, became the first British woman to win a major global sprint title four years ago and has steadily improved throughout the season as she looks to build on the 200m bronze she claimed in 2022.

Rising star Hodgkinson, 21, was an agonising 0.08 seconds from 800m gold when she finished runner-up to Athing Mu last year.

The Olympic silver medallist has been in electric form, improving her British indoor and outdoor records and running more than a second faster than anyone else in 2023 with a time of one minute 55.77 seconds.

Laura Muir and Matthew Hudson-Smith, bronze medal winners in the women's 1500m and men's 400m respectively last year, will hope to once again make the podium.

So too will 2019 heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson, winner of Commonwealth Games gold in 2022, and European indoor champion Jazmin Sawyers in the women's long jump.

Great Britain won seven medals at the 2022 championships, which were delayed one year by the pandemic, with the injured Jake Wightman winning his nation's only gold medal in the men's 1,500m.

World records, rivalries and global stars - what to watch out for

Noah Lyles will aim to rewrite history at the World Championships

There will be global stars at every turn - and the possibility of several world records falling in Budapest.

American sprinter Noah Lyles is targeting three gold medals in Budapest and has stated his intention to break sprinting great Usain Bolt's 200m record.

Lyles, who won 200m and relay titles last year, has predicted a time of 19.10 in his favoured event - nine hundredths of a second quicker than eight-time Olympic gold medallist Bolt's best - as well as a 9.65-second 100m time.

Along with Hughes, the 26-year-old will face compatriot and reigning men's 100m champion Fred Kerley, who may finally get his eagerly awaited showdown with Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs.

Jamaican five-time world 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is among Asher-Smith's competition in the wide-open women's sprint events.

Compatriot Shericka Jackson, the world 200m champion, is the fastest in the world this year, while American Sha'Carri Richardson and Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast will also have gold medal ambitions.

Faith Kipyegon has set a trio of world records over 1500m, 5,000m and the mile this season as she aims for double gold, while London Marathon winner Sifan Hassan plans to contest the 1500m, 5,000m and 10,000m having medalled in all three events at the Tokyo Olympics.

Swedish pole vault star Armand Duplantis rarely fails to entertain and could improve his world record for a seventh time.

Elsewhere, Norwegian pair Jakob Ingebrigtsen (men's 1,500m and 5,000m) and Karsten Warholm (men's 400m hurdles) chase their latest global titles, plus innovative American shot putter Ryan Crouser will seek more history using his 'Crouser Slide' technique.

How to follow the World Championships

Hungary is preparing to host its biggest-ever sporting event, welcoming more than 2,000 athletes from over 200 countries to Budapest.

The 19th edition of the championships take place from Saturday 19 to Sunday, 27 August and there will be comprehensive coverage of all 49 events across BBC TV, iPlayer, Red Button, Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website and app.

The BBC's team includes world-class former athletes in Michael Johnson, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Denise Lewis, Colin Jackson, Paula Radcliffe, Steve Cram and Steve Backley.

Budapest is on Central European Time, one hour ahead of the UK, and temperatures of 30C are expected during the championships.

The nine-day schedule at the purpose-built 35,000 capacity National Athletics Centre includes morning and evening sessions, with most finals to be held later in the day.

Key times to be aware of include the men's 100m final at 18:10 BST on Sunday, 20 August, the women's 100m final at 20:50 on Monday, 21 August and the women's 800m final 19:45 on Sunday, 27 August.