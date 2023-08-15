Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Bell (second from right) won gold with the GB 4x100m relay team at the European Athletics Under-23 Championships in Finland in July

Scottish sprinter Alyson Bell will not need to worry about getting to know her room-mate on her World Championships debut given she is likely to be paired with a familiar face.

Bell, 19, and Megan Keith, 21, share a flat in Edinburgh and are thrilled to be going to Budapest together.

Glaswegian Bell is in the 4x100m relay squad while Keith, from Inverness, has been selected for the 5,000m.

"Megan got the call first, I was like 'this is so cool'," said Bell.

"I didn't even think for myself and then a couple of hours later I got it too.

"Megan and I ended up at Edinburgh University and just happened to be in the same block of flats. We semi-knew each other then became very good friends and now live together.

"She is such an amazing person to rely on and we can go to things together. It's good to have someone that isn't doing the same event but is in the same sport that you can talk to and figure things out with.

"If one of us comes back from training and is a little bit tired, we know the other one will maybe cook something for them or leave an extra portion."

Famous names welcome newcomers on board

As if their Edinburgh abode was not athletic enough, Canadian triathlete Isla Britton makes up the trio of housemates.

"My parents were worried when I went off to university that I would get into the stereotypes but I think they are quite glad with the two flatmates I have chosen," said Bell.

"There is a lot of healthy living - the odd chocolate of course, a great treat."

Bell began running at primary school and realised "my heart was more in the sprints" after finishing 112th in a cross-country race.

Already the Scottish women's 60m champion, she admits her World Championships call-up "has definitely come a lot earlier than expected".

She is one of eight Scots in the Great Britain and Northern Ireland squad, an elite list that incudes some star names.

"I think my gran was more excited than me when she found out I would be going with Laura Muir and Eilish McColgan," said Bell.

"A lot of my family are interested in athletics, I think that is what made them realise how huge this actually is and how serious it is that I am going.

"I've been lucky to be supported by Eilish McColgan's 'Giving Back to Track' [an initiative to help young female athletes and community athletics] and so I have spoken to her a couple of times.

"She sent me a really nice text, 'did I just see your name on the world champs list?' and I was like, 'yes'. Hopefully, I will see her out there as well."