McLaughlin-Levrone holds the 400m hurdles world record

Olympic and world 400m hurdles champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has pulled out of the World Championships in Budapest because of a knee injury.

The 24-year-old American was scheduled to defend her hurdles title and had also qualified for the 400m flat.

She said she was "sad to share" the news of her withdrawal from the Worlds.

McLaughlin-Levrone added she needed "to take care of a minor knee issue so that I can be fully healthy for next year's Paris Olympics".

McLaughlin-Levrone holds the 400m hurdles world record having broken it on her way to the world title at Eugene in 2022.

She also ran a world-leading 48.74 seconds to win the 400m at the United States' athletics championships trials in Eugene in July.