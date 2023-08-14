Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Alessandro Schenini is the new Scottish native record for men's long jump

Alessandro Schenini set a native men's long jump moments after compatriot Stephen Mackenzie had set a new mark at Sunday's Scottish Senior Championship.

Mackenzie had jumped 7.84m, four centimetres further than Darren Ritchie's record.

But Schenini quickly became the Scot with the longest jump in Scotland with with an 8m leap in Grangemouth.

There was also a native record in the discus, Nick Percy improving on his own record with a new mark of 62.93m.

Meanwhile at a summer series event in Newham, Adam Thomas' 10.14 sprint was the fastest 100m by a Scot since Allan Wells' 10.11 in 1980.