McColgan won silver at the European Championships and gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year

World Athletics Championships 2023 Hosts: Budapest Dates: 19-27 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text on evening sessions.

Commonwealth Games 10,000m champion Eilish McColgan has pulled out of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest starting on Saturday after failing to recover from a knee injury.

The 32-year-old broke Paula Radcliffe's 21-year-old British record in March but missed the London Marathon in April.

"We tried everything to be race ready for this weekend, but unfortunately I ran out of time," Scot McColgan said.

"With the Olympics just around the corner, the stakes are too high."

The World Championships run until 27 August, while the Paris Olympics start in July 2024.

McColgan has not competed since April and said after resuming training in May that winning gold in Hungary was a "pipe dream".

She has been training in Switzerland with the Great Britain team in the hope of being fit for the Worlds.

McColgan, whose mother Liz won 10,000m world gold in 1991, said on Thursday she is "hopeful" of racing on the road in the autumn before taking a break to prepare for 2024.

"We always knew it was going to be tight to make it to the start line," she said on Instagram.

"It's been a very challenging (but still successful!) year for me... however, us Scots are made from hard stuff!"

Long shot fails to pay off - analysis

BBC Sport Scotland's Richard Winton

Making it to the start line in Budapest was always going to be a challenge for McColgan. Indeed, at one stage it seemed like she would not even be named in the initial team for the worlds.

However, after a bit of back and forth, it was agreed she would give it a right good go at the British team camp in Switzerland. The Scot has done that, but ultimately feels that not travelling to Hungary is the right thing to do, as frustrating as that might be.