Irish heptathlete Kate O'Connor was delighted with her performance in the opening 100m hurdles in Budapest

World Athletics Championships 2023 Venue: Budapest Dates: 19-27 August

Ireland's Kate O'Connor made a superb start to her heptathlon challenge on the opening morning of the World Championships in Budapest as she produced a 100m hurdles personal best.

O'Connor clocked 13.57 seconds which was 0.17 inside her personal PB set at last year's Commonwealth Games.

The Dundalk woman was thrilled with her run which earned her 1040 points and left her in 12th place overall.

O'Connor will next be in action in the long jump on Saturday morning.

Last summer's Commonwealth Games silver medallist, who is targeting a top-10 finish in Budapest, goes into the second event two places behind Great Britain's 2019 world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

Ireland's 4x400m mixed relay team progressed to the final of their event as one of the two fastest losers after finishing fourth in the opening heat in 3:13.90.

That left them facing an anxious wait during the second heat but with fifth-placed Jamaica only clocking 3:14.05, the Irish quartet of Jack Raftery, Sophie Becker, Chris O'Donnell and Sharlene Mawdsley progressed to Saturday evening's final on a busy opening day for the Irish team in Budapest.

Medal hope Ciara Mageean goes in the women's 1500m heats at 13:26 BST along with team-mates Sarah Healy and Sophie O'Sullivan.

Walker David Kenny was the first Irish athlete in action in the 20km walk with shot putter Eric Favours also involved in a morning session which had to be delayed because of heavy rain in the Hungarian capital.

Tyrone teenager Nick Griggs is among the three Irish competitors involved in the evening session's men's 1500m heats as in-form Andrew Coscoran and Luke McCann also wear the green vest.