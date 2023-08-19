Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Britain's Zharnel Hughes made a winning start in his bid for 100m glory on the opening day at the World Championships, where Katarina Johnson-Thompson is in heptathlon gold medal contention.

Hughes, attempting to become the first British man to win a world 100m medal in 20 years, won his heat comfortably in 10 seconds flat in Budapest.

Johnson-Thompson, the 2019 world champion, is second after four events.

She trails leader Anna Hall by 93 points before Sunday's finale.

Hughes, the fastest man in the world this year, will be joined in Sunday's 100m semi-finals by British team-mates Eugene Amo-Dadzie and Reece Prescod, who finished second and third in their heats respectively.

American Noah Lyles, the world 200m champion, won his heat while reigning 100m champion Fred Kerley and Olympic gold medallist Marcell Jacobs also secured automatic qualification.

Johnson-Thompson lost ground in the shot put after ending the morning session in fourth place but significantly boosted her medal hopes by clocking 23.48 secs to win her 200m heat, beating strong favourite Hall in the process.

The final three heptathlon events take place on Sunday, with the long jump and javelin to come before the potentially decisive 800m.

Also during Saturday's afternoon session, British trio Josh Kerr, Neil Gourley and Elliot Giles secured their places in the men's 1500m semi-finals, where they are joined by Norway's Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

