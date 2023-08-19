Last updated on .From the section Athletics

World Athletics Championships 2023 Venue: Budapest Dates: 19-27 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text on evening sessions.

Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson is fourth after the first two events of the heptathlon in the first session of the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

The 2019 champion was sixth in her 100m hurdles heat in 13.50 seconds, then recorded 1.86m in the high jump - the joint best effort of all competitors.

That leaves the 30-year-old on 2,104 points, 41 adrift of leader Anna Hall.

Laura Muir was among three Britons to progress in the 1500m, but Jazmin Sawyers exited the long jump early.

Having been hampered by injury in the run-up to the championships in Budapest, European indoor champion Sawyers managed only 6.41m in the qualification round and finished 22nd, with the top 12 progressing.

"I was feeling good but I just couldn't make it happen today," Sawyers said.

"I don't think my injuries were limiting me today. I think it's more that because I've been injured, I haven't been able to do the training."

Johnson-Thompson has also struggled with injury since winning gold at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, including a career-threatening Achilles rupture and a calf injury during the 200m at the Tokyo Olympics. But she has found form and optimism this year.

She lost ground to pre-event favourite Hall and fellow American Taliyah Brooks in the hurdles - Brooks put in the best time of 12.78 seconds and sits second overall - but recovered well despite inconsistency in the high jump, one of her favoured events.

Johnson-Thompson entered the high jump at 1.77m, clearing at the first attempt, before leaping 1.80m on her third jump and later going over at 1.86m.

Another American, Chari Hawkins, is third on 2,134 points, with the event continuing on Saturday evening with the shot put and 200m.

"I thought she put on a really good display in the high jump," said former Olympic heptathlon champion Jessica Ennis-Hill on BBC TV.

"Hall walked away from the high jump slightly disappointed. Kat has put herself in a great position. A medal is definitely up for grabs."

British captain Muir was a comfortable second in her 1500m heat behind Dutch runner Sifan Hassan, who is attempting a 1500m, 5,000m and 10,000m treble in Hungary.

Katie Snowden, who beat Muir in the British championships, and Melissa Courtney-Bryant were fourth and fifth respectively in their races, with world record holder and overwhelming favourite Faith Kipyegon also easing through to Sunday's semi-finals.

Great Britain's 4x400m mixed relay quartet of Joe Brier, Laviai Nielsen, Rio Mitcham and Yemi Mary John were the second-fastest qualifiers for Saturday night's final with a time of three minutes 11.19 seconds.

Saturday's evening session also includes the women's 10,000m final, featuring Hassan, and the men's 100m heats.

Britain's Zharnel Hughes is the fastest over 100m this year but faces competition from defending champion Fred Kerley of the United States, his compatriot Noah Lyles, and Olympic champion Marcel Jacobs.