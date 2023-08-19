Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Prescod finished third in his 100m heat on Saturday

British sprinter Reece Prescod has accused UK Athletics of "emotional blackmail" after he pulled out of the relay squad at the World Championships.

Prescod withdrew from the 4x100m relay quartet on the eve of the event but ran in the individual heats on Saturday.

He said he pulled out because of an injury in relay training three weeks ago but was told his reputation would be ruined if he did so.

"It just wasn't a nice environment to be in," the 27-year-old said.

"I had a few different meetings on occasions and it kind of felt a little bit like emotional blackmail.

"They weren't very nice and I was a bit upset about some of the conversations."

Prescod was part of the GB relay squad that won 4x100m bronze at the World Championships in Eugene last year.

He says he was told he would not be part of the relay set-up in January, only to be asked to return in July.

European silver medallist Prescod ran 10.14 seconds in the heats of the 100m on Saturday to qualify for the semi-finals.

"I was kind of like 'I don't want to let down the country' and [UK Athletics] were like 'you know your reputation is going to be ruined if you do this," Prescod told the Press Association (PA).

"It's been quite hard, dealing with all the press and all the negativity. I've felt quite isolated at these championships if I'm being honest. I've felt quite distant from the team.

"But I've just had to say 'you know what Reece, just get as far as you can in these championships and afterwards sit down with [UKA technical director Stephen Maguire]."

He added: "There was a lot of pressure from the federation. It's not that I didn't want to be part of the team. I love the boys but I didn't want to risk hurting myself."

Zharnel Hughes, Jona Efoloko, Adam Gemili, Jeremiah Azu and Eugene Amo-Dadzie remain part of the squad.

UK Athletics declined to comment to PA. BBC Sport has also approach UK Athletics for comment.