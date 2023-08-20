Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Rhasidat Adeleke produced a composed run to comfortably win her first-round heat at the World Championships in Budapest

World Athletics Championships 2023 Venue: Budapest Dates: 19-27 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text on evening sessions.

Rhasidat Adeleke's medal hopes at the World Championships soared as she won her World Championships 400m heat and Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo and US star Britton Wilson both exited.

Ireland's Adeleke conserved energy in earning a dominant win in 50.80 seconds - 1.60 outside her personal best.

Bahamian Miller-Uibo was seventh in her heat after only recently returning to action following giving birth.

Wilson, meanwhile, was way off her best as she clocked 53.87 seconds.

The US athlete went into the championships third in the world rankings having clocked 49.13 seconds this year, just ahead of fourth-ranked Adeleke, with world number one Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone missing the Budapest tests because of injury.

World number two Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic looks to be the athlete to beat after qualifying fastest for Monday evening's semi-finals in 49.90 seconds - 0.92 slower than her personal best set in May.

Tipperary woman Sharlene Mawdsley will join Dubliner Adeleke in the semi-finals after securing one of the fastest non-automatic qualifiers berths by finishing fourth in her heat in a new personal best of 51.17 seconds - 0.17 inside her previous PB.

But while the Irish 400m duo performed well, it was a less satisfactory morning for Dundalk heptathlete Kate O'Connor as her long jump struggles of previous major championships continued.

O'Connor's best leap of 5.74m - 36 centimetres down on her lifetime best and 0.23m shy of her season's best set three weeks ago - dropped her from her overnight position of 11th to 15th spot and she is now 81 points behind 10th-placed Dutch athlete Emma Oosterwegel.

The Newry-born athlete, who targeted a top-10 finish in Budapest, will hope that she can move up the field by performing well in her strongest event, the javelin which starts at 12:05 BST before the heptathlon concludes with the 800m at 17:00.

Ciara Mageean will compete in the women's 1500m semi-finals on Sunday afternoon

Great Britain's 2019 champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson moved into the lead after producing a 6.54m long jump which put her 16 points ahead of US favourite Anna Hall, who has looked inhibited by injury during the competition.

Hall's team-mate Taliayah Brooks, who was fourth overnight, made a tearful exit after fouling all three of her long jump attempts.

Ireland men's 400m hopeful Chris O'Donnell bowed out of his event having clocked 46.72 seconds - 1.46 seconds outside his personal best set last year - to finish seventh in his heat.

Sunday's afternoon session sees Ciara Mageean and Sarah Healy competing in the women's 1500m at 16:05 with their Irish team-mate Andrew Coscoran then in action in the opening men's 1500m semi-final at 16:35 before O'Connor completes her heptathlon campaign at 17:00.