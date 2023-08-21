World Championships 2023: Sha'Carri Richardson claims 100m gold as Dina Asher-Smith eighth
Last updated on .From the section Athletics
Dina Asher-Smith missed out on a 100m medal at the World Championships in Budapest as American Sha'Carri Richardson beat a star-studded field of rivals to claim her first major title.
Britain's Asher-Smith finished a disappointing eighth in 11.00 seconds after scraping through the semi-finals.
Richardson, contesting her first major final at 23, clocked a championship record 10.65 secs to take victory.
Jamaica's Shericka Jackson took silver ahead of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.
Jackson, the reigning 200m champion, ran 10.72 secs as compatriot and record five-time champion Fraser-Pryce finished in 10.77.
More to follow.