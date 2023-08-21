Last updated on .From the section Athletics

World Athletics Championships 2023: Sha'Carri Richardson wins gold in the 100m final

Sha'Carri Richardson had warned her 100m rivals all season - but the world's greatest sprinters were helpless to prevent the crowning of a new star in Budapest.

The 23-year-old American has been claiming "I'm not back, I'm better" to all who doubted her.

As the disbelief at winning subsided - to be replaced by unadulterated joy - the gold medal that was soon around her neck proved that statement was right in emphatic fashion.

Stunning a high-class field from lane nine, Richardson produced a championship record performance of 10.65 seconds - the joint-fifth fastest time ever - to claim gold on her major championship debut.

The outpouring concoction of emotions spoke volumes. It is no secret that Richardson has had to overcome major setbacks at the beginning of a career full of promise.

Having grabbed the world's attention with some scintillating times in April 2021, a one-month anti-doping suspension for marijuana use caused Richardson to miss her first Olympic Games in Tokyo, while she failed to qualify for last year's World Championships in her home country.

The athlete's positive test came after her victory at the Olympic trials, which took place a week after the death of her biological mother. She explained she had used cannabis as a way of coping.

With those experiences behind her, it seemed only a matter of time before her frightening talent would shine through.

Running four of the six fastest times this year, only Jamaican runner-up Shericka Jackson - whose time she has now equalled - had gone quicker in 2023.

And while the Texan's inexperience appeared as though it could derail her medal bid when she finished third and outside of the automatic qualification places in her semi-final, an outside lane draw would not stop her when a big performance mattered most.

"In previous interviews I mentioned that I'm not back, I'm better," Richardson said.

"I'm going to stay humble. I'm not back, I'm better and I'm going to continue to be better."

She added: "I felt that I executed an amazing race for myself, not even knowing where the other ladies were.

"I was by myself in my own world which, honestly, it has been like that all my life.

"I've always been in my own world, my own element, so lane nine was perfect for me to do what it is that I know to do and focus on myself."

Richardson ran the final in lane nine after failing to take an automatic qualifying place

Richardson's popular triumph - many in the crowd rose to applaud her as she darted around the track in disorientated euphoria - follows that of compatriot Noah Lyles in the men's 100m on Sunday.

Both American sprinters have emerged as influential personalities capable of transcending the sport - especially at home, where Richardson's nails and tattoos have attracted attention.

Speaking on BBC TV, American eight-time world champion Michael Johnson said: "This is incredibly important because so much has been made of Richardson.

"She's a massive talent. She didn't make the team in Doha and then came back in 2021 and won the trials. Everyone knew who she was after the ban."

He added: "She's very authentic, she doesn't make excuses. I think it's great for the sport because she has a personality that is unmatched.

"The sport needs these personalities. The great thing about Richardson and Noah Lyles is they are authentic with it. After Usain Bolt, too many people were trying."

Jackson took silver in 10.72 secs ahead of compatriot and record five-time champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (10.77).

In a star-studded field featuring the current six fastest women in the world, the likes of Marie-Josee Ta Lou and Julien Alfred joined Britain's Dina Asher Smith in missing out on the medals.

Two-time Olympic champion Fraser-Pryce, whose year has been hampered by a knee injury, told BBC Sport: "I've not won many bronze medals but given the circumstances of how I started the season then it's not bad.

"Being a champion is not all about winning. I'm grateful to have another medal to add to the tally."