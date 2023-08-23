Close menu

World Championships 2023: Keely Hodgkinson, Zharnel Hughes and Dina Asher-Smith progress

By Harry PooleBBC Sport at National Athletics Centre, Budapest

From the section Athletics

Keely Hodgkinson made a winning start to her bid for world gold and 100m bronze medallist Zharnel Hughes also won his 200m heat in Budapest.

Olympic and world 800m silver medallist Hodgkinson, 21, took victory in her heat in one minute 59.53 seconds.

Hughes, who on Sunday became the first British man to make a world 100m podium for 20 years, won in 19.99 secs.

Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita and Bianca Williams all also progressed in the women's 200m heats.

European champion Hodgkinson moved clear in the closing stages to qualify comfortably for Friday's semi-finals.

Team-mate Jemma Reekie (1:59.71) went through from her heat in second place but Isabelle Boffey (2:01.40) missed out.

Hodgkinson's expected rivals for gold - American Athing Mu (1:59.59) and Kenyan Mary Moraa (1:59.89) - both qualified with wins.

"I'm in really good shape and I am ready for any type of race," Hodgkinson said.

"I need to trust my race and my ability, I'm not really focusing on anyone else."

Britain's Josh Kerr and Neil Gourley will compete for a medal in the men's 1500m in Wednesday's evening session (20:15 BST), which also sees Molly Caudery contest the women's pole vault final (18:30).

All smiles for Hughes as attention turns to 200m

Fresh from claiming his first individual global medal, Hughes could afford to take several looks to either side in an efficient victory.

Evidently satisfied with his performance, he smiled to himself as he cruised across the line.

"It was a stroll, I felt like I was warming up," Hughes said. "I feel inspired. The 100m woke me up. It has made me hungry to go out and win another medal."

The British record holder's sub-20 second run proved the fastest qualifying time for Thursday's semi-finals, followed by Olympic and world silver medallist Kenny Bednarek (20.01) and reigning champion Noah Lyles (20.05) - winner of 100m gold three days ago.

Asher-Smith was left puzzled and disappointed by her performances as the women's 100m concluded on Monday, saying she could not feel her legs in the semi-final before placing eighth in the final.

The 2019 200m world champion faced no issues in winning her heat in 22.46 secs as she aims to respond in her favoured event.

Neita (22.39), who was unable to reach the 100m final, and Williams (22.67) joined Asher-Smith in achieving automatic qualification with their respective second and third places.

American Sha'Carri Richardson marked her return to the track following her 100m triumph by clocking 22.16 secs to set the fastest time of the round.

Elsewhere, Sweden's pole vault world record holder Armand Duplantis made three successive first-time clearances from 5.55m up to 5.75m to qualify for Saturday's final.

Wednesday could prove a golden night for Norway, with reigning Olympic champions Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Karsten Warholm going for gold in the men's 1500m and 400m hurdles respectively.

The scheduled women's 5,000m heats were moved to the afternoon session because of extreme heat in Budapest, where temperatures are above 30C.

  • Comment posted by kraken, today at 13:50

    Anyone who wins a medal at these championships are going to have to perform better than ever. In most events the standard is so high, but it a joy to see whoever wins the other competitors will congratulate them and are still smiling. Not like the emotions shown by rugby and footballers,

  • Comment posted by Wh4t3v3r, today at 13:44

    Would love for the BBC to focus less on Dina her time has passed that one gold was during a time when the best sprinters were missing the event has moved on in the meantime and progressed Dina has not

  • Comment posted by Whitley, today at 13:44

    Well done Keely middle distance is where it's at

  • Comment posted by played12, today at 13:39

    Keely is always a joy to watch. A beautifully balanced running style geared to tactical intelligence and steely determination are what make her an outstanding competitor. Interviews well and is modest about her achievements. She is a role model for anyone aspiring to compete in any sport.

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 13:36

    If only the playing field were level, then British athletes would have more of a chance. It's abundantly clear that most of the medal winners (and most of the competitors in some events) are taking peds. Nothing has changed in that regard, and nothing will change. If you can't beat them, then you have to join them, or give up.

    • Reply posted by david, today at 13:38

      david replied:
      How is it abundantly clear?

  • Comment posted by david, today at 13:34

    I've a horrible feeling that the extreme heat will disadvantage Keely. It's forecast to remain extremely hot right through to Sunday when the final is held.

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 13:34

    She's a class act on and off the track. Composure that defies her age. A credit to herself and we're lucky to have her representing our nation.

  • Comment posted by Herminator, today at 13:28

    Love watching Keely, she just glides along the track. It's going to be a shoot out between three of them but the brutal conditions could play a part. It's the Olympics next year where I think she can do something special and become a bona fide star.

    • Reply posted by david, today at 13:36

      david replied:
      I second that. A fantastic role model for children.

