Last updated on .From the section Athletics

By Harry Poole BBC Sport at National Athletics Centre, Budapest

Britain's Josh Kerr stunned Norway's Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen to take 1500m gold at the World Championships in Budapest.

Kerr, Olympic bronze medallist in Tokyo, timed his surge for gold to perfection inside the final 200m.

The 25-year-old clocked a season's best three minutes 29.38 seconds to make his first podium at a World Championships.

It comes one year after Ingebrigtsen suffered defeat by Briton Jake Wightman in similar circumstances in Eugene.

More to follow.