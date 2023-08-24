Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Mark English running in his 800m semi-final in Hungary on Thursday night

Mark English failed to secure a place in the 800m final at the World Championships after finishing seventh in his semi-final in Budapest.

The Donegal man ran a season's best time of 1.45.14 in a race which saw only the top two automatically qualify for the final.

"I gave everything I could. It's a good time and season's best," said English.

Brendan Boyce was 24th in the men's 35-kilometre walk, also clocking a season's best time with 2:37.26 hours.

Brian Fay Fay bowed out in the first round of the men's 5,000m as he finished in 16th place in a time of 13:42:86.

English's time secured automatic qualification for the European Championships in Rome next year.

He was pleased to reach the semi-finals in Hungary after an injury-interrupted season.

"My expectations were to make a semi-final given my preparations and I've achieved that so when I reflect on this year, I think I'll be happy," he added

"These guys are the world's best for a reason. That's the toughest world semi I've ever experienced so the competition was tough, but I'm looking forward to next year.

"Ideally, I'd have had a few races leading into these championships but given the preparation I've had, I'm happy with how I performed."