Britain's Ben Pattison claimed a shock 800m bronze medal with a sensational run on his World Championships debut.

The 21-year-old looked in disbelief after crossing the line in one minute 44.83 seconds to make the podium.

Pattison held his hands on his head as he walked around the track with a GB flag on his shoulders after seeing confirmation of his unexpected medal.

Canada's Marco Arop took gold in 1:44.24 ahead of Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi (1:44.53) in Budapest.

Pattison is the first British man to win a world 800m medal since Peter Elliott in Rome in 1987.

That is despite him being one of just two athletes in the eight-man final not to have run under 44 seconds over the distance.

But, with a trademark quick finish, Pattison found space on the inside and held on to earn a memorable first global medal.

It earned Great Britain a sixth medal of the championships - with Keely Hodgkinson set to challenge for gold in the women's final on Sunday.

Pattison, who went on to finish sixth at last year's European Championships, ran a personal best 1:44.02 at the London Diamond League in July to make the world standard.

That personal best saw him enter the 2023 championships as the 13th fastest in the world - and the third among British athletes.

And while it appeared clear that he had crossed the line in third, Pattison waited for absolute confirmation to appear on the scoreboard before collecting a British flag and running away with a beaming smile on his face.

"I don't know why you're interviewing me... I can't think of anything to say!" Pattison joked.

"I feel like I'm going to wake up in a minute. All day, I've had people telling me I'm going to medal and then halfway through the day I started to believe it.

"Going into the race, I thought 'I don't want to leave with any regrets'. It was a slow first lap, which suits me and, in the last 100m, I said to myself, 'I've got a medal here'. I just kept pushing.

"To the line, it was a battle of who wants it more - and I came out on top. I don't really know what's going on right now."

In the 4x400m relay heats, the British men's team, consisting of Lewis Davey, Charlie Dobson, Rio Mitcham and Alex Haydock-Wilson, qualified automatically for Sunday's final.

In finishing third behind the USA and India in 2:59.42, they qualified third fastest overall, with men's 400m silver medallist Matthew Hudson-Smith set to compete in the final.

The women's quartet featuring Laviai Nielsen, Amber Anning, Nicole Yeargin and Yemi Mary John won their heat in 3:23.33 as the USA suffered disqualification for exchanging the baton outside the changeover area.

Faith Kipyegon become the first athlete to win a 1500m and 5,000m double at a World Championships after triumphing over the longer distance on Saturday.

Kenya's world record holder clocked 14:53.88 to beat Dutch 1500m bronze medallist Sifan Hassan (14:54.11).