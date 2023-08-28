Last updated on .From the section Athletics

McColgan won silver at the European Championships and gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year

Commonwealth Games 10,000m champion Eilish McColgan has revealed she spent five "distressing" days in hospital last week to address a "fluid leak" in her spine.

The 32-year-old was forced to pull out of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest this month with a knee injury.

But now with a separate issue, the Scot says she will "have to be very patient" with her recovery.

"It was a week I'd rather forget," McColgan said on her Instagram external-link .

"I thought the silver lining of missing the World Championships was that I could spend the weekend with friends, watching my old running pal Matthew marry his beautiful wife.

"Luckily, I managed to see them say 'I do' - but that's literally all I saw as my next five days were spent in hospital. I ended up having a small procedure to seal a fluid leak in my spine and have been gradually feeling better every day since."

McColgan, who beat Paula Radcliffe's 21-year-old 10,000m British record in March, added: "I don't know what the next few weeks look like, but I'll be taking my time with 2024 in the forefront of my mind."