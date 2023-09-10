Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Mo Farah (centre) won six consecutive Great North Run titles from 2014

Britain's four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah finished fourth in the final race of his illustrious career at the Great North Run.

The 40-year-old slipped off the pace early in the famous 13.1-mile race from Newcastle to South Shields.

He finished three minutes 29 seconds behind Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola, who won in 59 minutes 58 seconds.

"It's very emotional. There was a lot going through my mind today," Farah told BBC Sport.

"All I know is running and that is what made me happy for so many years.

"Running is everything to me. Running is what saved me."

After the race Farah ran back along the finishing straight to high-five the crowd, many of whom were carrying 'One Mo Time' banners.

Farah became the first Briton to complete the Olympic 5,000m and 10,000m double with victory in front of a joyous home crowd at London 2012.

Farah seals second gold with 5,000m

He defended his titles at Rio 2016 - only the second man to do so.

Farah, who also won six world titles and the Great North Run six times, said: "I've had some amazing memories. It's really important to come out here and give my support to the crowd."

Steve Cram, the British former 1500m world champion turned BBC commentator, said: "Thank you for the memories. Thank you for the medals. Thank you for all the excitement and drama."

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir, the Olympic marathon champion, won the women's race in 1:06:45.

Compatriot Sharon Lokedi was 58 seconds behind in second, with Britain's Charlotte Purdue third.

Belgium's Bashid Abdi was runner-up in the men's race, one minute 22 seconds behind world marathon champion Tola, and Ethiopia's Muktar Edris was third.

Britain's Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Daniel Sidbury won the men's wheelchair race and Samantha Kinghorn the women's.

Almost 60,000 people are taking part in the 42nd edition of the Great North Run, the biggest half marathon in the world.