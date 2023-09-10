Last updated on .From the section Athletics

World 1500m champion Josh Kerr and compatriot Jemma Reekie claimed a third successive Scottish double in the 5th Avenue Mile race in New York.

Kerr, 25, came home in three minutes and 47.9 seconds - the third quickest time in the event's history - ahead of fellow British athlete George Mills.

Reekie, 25, was the first women over the line in a time of four minutes and 19.4 seconds.

The Scot beat Ireland's Sarah Healy and Britain's Melissa Courtney-Bryant.

It is remarkably the third year in a row Scottish athletes have won both the men's and women's events, with Jake Wightman claiming the past two men's titles and Laura Muir and Reekie triumphing in 2022 and 2021 respectively.