Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Schippers is a two-time European 100m champion

Two-time world 200m champion Dafne Schippers has retired at the age of 31.

The Dutchwoman won gold at the 2015 World Championship in Beijing and in London two years later.

Competing in the same era as sprint greats Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah, Schippers also claimed 100m silver at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

"The race stops here," Schippers posted on Instagram.

"As an athlete, you always know this day will come, that at one point, your career will be a moment in time - a collection of memories and hopefully medals."

Schippers won heptathlon bronze at the 2013 World Championships in Moscow before focusing on sprinting.

She is the sixth fastest woman of all time in the 200m, setting a European record of 21.63 seconds when she beat Jamaica's Thompson and Veronica Campbell Brown to world gold in 2015.

"Today, I have decided to take my life off track to pursue and embrace whatever comes next, but not without saying a massive thank you for all the endless support. It has been a journey without regret," Schippers said.

"My family, my team, my fans, and my sponsors, you made it all worthwhile."

Schippers has been hampered by injuries in recent years and has not raced since May 2022.