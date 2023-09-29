Last updated on .From the section Athletics

The Cardiff Half Marathon begins outside Cardiff Castle in the heart of the city centre

Former winners Shadrack Kimining and Geofrey Koech return for the 2023 Cardiff Half Marathon on Sunday.

Kimining won it in a time of one hour and 51 seconds back in 2016, while Koech was 50 seconds quicker when taking victory at last year's event.

Beatrice Cheserek, who won the women's race in 2022, returns this year with Betelihem Afenigus and Mestawut Fikir hoping to take the Kenyan's crown.

The race, first held in 2003, is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Paulos Surafel and Mo Aadan are the fastest British athletes on paper in the men's race, ahead of Calum Johnson.

In the women's race Jenny Nesbitt is part of a strong Welsh contingent which also includes Caryl Edwards, Anna Bracegirdle, Olivia Tsim and Beth Kidger.

Josh Hartley is the athlete to beat in the men's wheelchair race, with former winners Tiaan Bosch and Richie Powell providing the biggest competition.

Martyna Snopek - who won the Great North Run's wheelchair race in 2018 - leads the field in the women's wheelchair race.

The record in the men's elite race stands at 59:30, set by Leonard Langat in 2019, while the women's elite record stands at 1:05:52 set by Edith Chelimo in 2017.

The wheelchair race will begin at 09:50 BST on Sunday, with the elite men and women's races starting 10 minutes later.

The route will take in some of Cardiff's key sights, such as the Principality Stadium, Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff Bay, the Welsh Millennium Centre, Norwegian Church and Roath Park. It starts at Cardiff Castle and ends at Cardiff's Civic Centre.

The race is a member of the SuperHalfs, a global series of the world's most prestigious half-marathons including races in Lisbon, Prague, Copenhagen and Valencia.