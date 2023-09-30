Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Laura Weightman won a Commonwealth Games silver medal in the women's 1500m at Glasgow 2014

British athlete Laura Weightman says she is retiring from the sport "to protect my long-term health".

Weightman won silver in the women's 1500m at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The 32-year-old also won a bronze in the 5,000m at the Commonwealth Games in Australia four years later.

"A day that has come far sooner than anticipated, but I must sadly announce my retirement as a professional athlete," said Weightman.

"I've had a very challenging few years dealing with a number of injuries, surgery and extensive rehab.

"Throughout this period, I always believed I could return and compete again at the highest level, but my body is saying no.

"In order to protect my long-term health, I've made this very difficult decision. I'm heartbroken I won't get to race just one last time."

Weightman reached the 1500m Olympic finals at London 2012 and Rio 2016 and also won two 1500m European Championships bronze medals.