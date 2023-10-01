Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Callum Elson won the Great North 1 Mile in Newcastle on 8 September

Callum Elson won silver in the men's one mile race for Great Britain at the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Riga, Latvia.

Elson ran a lifetime best time of three minutes 56.41 seconds, finishing behind Hobbs Kessler of the USA.

"It's unreal - I just got stuck in," Elson said.

Great Britain won a team bronze in the women's half-marathon thanks to the times of Calli Thackery, Samantha Harrison and Clara Evans.

They were the first three Britons to cross the line, and their combined time of three hours 29 minutes 15 seconds put them 11 seconds ahead of South Africa in fourth.

Thackery finished seventh overall with a personal best time of 1:08:56.

"I have been trying to get under the 69 minutes for quite a long time, so I am delighted to do it in a Championship race," Thackery said.

"The girls did brilliantly today. It has been a great atmosphere amongst the team during the few days we have been here. We all remained positive about our chances and backed ourselves, so we are all really pleased to win that bronze medal."

Elsewhere, Kenya's Faith Kipyegon, who has set world records over 1500m, the mile and 5,000m on the track in an unbeaten season, had to settle for third in the women's one mile.