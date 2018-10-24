Radio 1 presenter Fearne Cotton and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker have been horsing around to help launch Sport Relief 2012, where more than one million people are expected to pull up their socks and take part in the Sport Relief Mile.

The aim is to raise some serious cash for vulnerable people across the UK and the world's poorest countries.

Celebrating the UK's biggest year of sport, a whole host of famous faces from the world of sport and entertainment will be taking part in Sport Relief Mile events across the length and breadth of the country on Sunday 25 March.

You too can go the extra mile by choosing to take on either one, three, or six miles and entering online at www.bbc.co.uk/sportrelief