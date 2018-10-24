BBC Sport takes a look at a selection of the British sportsmen and women who have been knighted for their sporting achievements, ahead of the latest Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Sir Alex Ferguson, who has retired from management after 26 years at Manchester United, features among footballing greats including World Cup winners Sir Alf Ramsey, Sir Geoff Hurst and Sir Bobby Charlton, and former England manager Sir Bobby Robson.

London 2012 medallists Sir Chris Hoy, Sir Ben Ainslie and Dame Sarah Storey also feature, along with five-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Steve Redgrave and many other Olympic champions.

