Vettel mimics Raikkonen radio rant

Sebastian Vettel mimics Kimi Raikkonen's amusing radio messages of 12 months earlier after winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Raikkonen's famous "leave me alone, I know what to do" message from 2012 is impersonated by Vettel as he does doughnuts in celebration, with Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner joking "you can pay for that one" after Vettel was fined £21,000 for performing a similar celebration in India.

Vettel has not been reprimanded for the celebrations in Abu Dhabi.

