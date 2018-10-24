Watch a demonstration of the enhanced Connected TV BBC Sport App, which is now available on more than 550 connected devices.

Connected TV uses your broadband internet connection to bring online content directly on to your television.

In addition to our sport coverage on network TV, the BBC Sport Connected TV App offers extra live streams from major sporting events such as live coverage from up to 12 courts at Wimbledon and up to 15 simultaneous live event streams for the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.