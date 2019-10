BBC Sport looks at some of the key statistics from the weekend's games in the Premier League, with Leighton Baines recording his 45th Premier League assist, more than any other defender in the competition's history.

QPR became the first team to lose their first 10 away games in a top-flight season since Sunderland in 1964/65 after Burnley beat Harry Redknapp's side 2-1.

And Louis van Gaal has collected 37 points after 21 games, an identical record to David Moyes at the same stage last season.