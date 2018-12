BBC F1 pit-lane reporter Tom Clarkson rounds up all of the action from Jerez after the fourth and final day of testing in Spain.

Mercedes have been the most reliable this week clocking up more than 500 laps, but it has been the Ferrari duo of Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel which provided the biggest surprise, topping the timesheets on three of the four days of testing.

