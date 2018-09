The Hit looks back at the best of the action from New Zealand's win over Georgia and previews England's must-win Pool A encounter against Australia.

Despite an error-strewn performance, the holders still managed to secure the bonus-point with Julian Savea scoring a hat-trick as the All Blacks qualified for the quarter-finals with an underwhelming 43-10 win.

Georgia had a moment to savour when Beka Tsiklauri crossed to briefly level the scores after Naholo's opener.

