The Hit: All Black rout seals pool win

Defending champions New Zealand beat Tonga 47-9 to seal top spot in Pool C and book a quarter-final against either Ireland or France at the Rugby World Cup.

Pool C runners-up Argentina, whose last group game is against Namibia on Sunday, will play the winners of Ireland-France next Sunday.

The Hit also looks ahead to the home nations' final matches of the pool stages as Wales take on Australia, Samoa face Scotland, Ireland play France and hosts England entertain Uruguay in a dead rubber in Manchester.

