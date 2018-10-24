Newly crowned three-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton believes that 2015 has been an "incredible year of growth" for him.

Hamilton clinched back-to-back titles at the United States Grand Prix last weekend, the first British driver ever to achieve that feat.

Speaking to BBC F1 presenter Suzi Perry, in a wide-ranging interview, Hamilton says that he is feeling "pretty mellow" now but describes some of the anxieties he had during the US Grand Prix, while complimenting team-mate Nico Rosberg on how hard he has pushed him this season.

